Elliott Management Letter To BHP Billiton

We are writing to you on behalf of Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. [2], which together with certain of their affiliates hold a long economic interest in respect of approximately 4.1% of the issued share capital of PLC[3]. Despite being a leading global resources company with a portfolio of best-in-class large-scale diversified mining assets, in recent years BHP as an investment has underperformed a portfolio of comparable mineral and petroleum companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.