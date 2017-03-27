Dominion Diamond Files Updated Techni...

Dominion Diamond Files Updated Technical Report for the Diavik Diamond Mine

14 hrs ago

The report, entitled "Diavik Diamond Mine, Northwest Territories, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report" , was prepared by the operator of the Diavik mine, Diavik Diamond Mines Inc. , a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, and may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.ddcorp.ca . The report includes an updated mineral reserves and mineral resources statement and an updated "reserves-only" life of mine plan.

