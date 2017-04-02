Divestment: Salem Steel Plant workers to strike work on Apr 3

Coimbatore: The employees of Salem Steel Plant would strike work on April 3 opposing the proposed disinvestment in three public sector steel plants, including their unit. The employees also decided to join the protests by their counterparts in Vishveswaraiah Iron and Steel Plant in Karnataka and Alloy Steel Plant in West Bengal from 11 April if the government failed to withdraw its decision to sell the shares to private parties by then, CITU sources said yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.