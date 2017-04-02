Divestment: Salem Steel Plant workers to strike work on Apr 3
Coimbatore: The employees of Salem Steel Plant would strike work on April 3 opposing the proposed disinvestment in three public sector steel plants, including their unit. The employees also decided to join the protests by their counterparts in Vishveswaraiah Iron and Steel Plant in Karnataka and Alloy Steel Plant in West Bengal from 11 April if the government failed to withdraw its decision to sell the shares to private parties by then, CITU sources said yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC