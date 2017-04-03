Coeur Mining Stock Rising on First Quarter Production Results
Shares of Coeur Mining were gaining by 3.65% to $8.81 in pre-market trading on Friday morning, after the gold and silver producer reported its 2017 first quarter production results. Coeur produced 3.9 million ounces of silver and 88,218 ounces of gold in the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC