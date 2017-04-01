Citigroup Inc Lowers Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,400
The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the mining company's stock. Citigroup Inc's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company's previous close.
