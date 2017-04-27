Canam stock nearly doubles on going-private offer for Quebec-based company
Canam Group is preparing to end its 33-year run as a public company after partnering with a U.S. company and Quebec investors to take the structural steel specialist private. After a few years of reflection, the leadership of the company founded in 1960 concluded that the constraints of being public not longer fit with its vision.
