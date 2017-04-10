BHP urged to spin off US oil assets
BHP Billiton is being targeted for an overhaul by occasional activist Elliott Management Corporation, which urged the world's biggest mining company to spin off about $22 billion of US oil assets and list them in New York. Elliott says BHP, which has two separate legal entities listed in Sydney and London that are run as one group, should unify into a single Australian-headquartered company, according to a statement on Monday.
