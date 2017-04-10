BHP drives ASX to two-year high

News that BHP Billiton is being urged by an activist US hedge fund to demerge its petroleum arm sent the miner's shares soaring in late trade and pushed the benchmark index to a two-year high. Elliot Management, which holds about 4.1 per cent of BHP's London-listed shares, proposed unifying BHP's dual-listed company structure into a sole Australian entity and separately listing the miner's US petroleum business on the New York stock exchange.

