BHP dismisses Elliott's overhaul plan
Resources giant BHP Billiton has dismissed the proposal by hedge fund Elliott Advisors to significantly restructure its business, saying the plan has major flaws and would not benefit shareholders. "The costs and associated disadvantages of each element of Elliott's proposal would significantly outweigh the potential benefits," chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie told investors on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC