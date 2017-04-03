Barrick Gold to sell half of an Argentina mine to Chinese miner

Barrick Gold Corp. says it is selling a 50 per cent stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina to Chinese mining company Shangdong Gold Group for $960 million as part of what it calls a "strategic co-operation agreement." The Toronto-based gold miner says as part of the deal, the two companies will also explore the joint development of its Pascua-Lama deposit, located about 10 kilometres from the Veladero site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.