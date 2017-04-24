Barrick Gold sees profits rise in qua...

Barrick Gold sees profits rise in quarter but misses analyst expectations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Barrick Gold's first quarter results fell short of expectations despite swinging to a profit of US$679 million compared to a net loss of US$83 million in the same quarter last year. The gold mining giant said that once adjusted, net earnings came in at US$162 million or US$0.14 per share, compared with US$127 million or US$0.11 per share in the first quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Mar 30 Augie 6
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar 27 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC