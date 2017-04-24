Barrick Gold sees profits rise in quarter but misses analyst expectations

Barrick Gold's first quarter results fell short of expectations despite swinging to a profit of US$679 million compared to a net loss of US$83 million in the same quarter last year. The gold mining giant said that once adjusted, net earnings came in at US$162 million or US$0.14 per share, compared with US$127 million or US$0.11 per share in the first quarter of 2016.

