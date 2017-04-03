Asia Shares Mixed With Korean Peninsula Tensions Eyed
Asian shares traded mixed on Monday with geopolitical tensions on the boils as the U.S. moved an aircraft carrier group closer to the Korean peninsula and concerns linger over a missile strike on a Syrian airbase last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.65%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58%.
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
