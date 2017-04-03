Asia Shares Mixed With Korean Peninsu...

Asia Shares Mixed With Korean Peninsula Tensions Eyed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Asian shares traded mixed on Monday with geopolitical tensions on the boils as the U.S. moved an aircraft carrier group closer to the Korean peninsula and concerns linger over a missile strike on a Syrian airbase last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.65%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Mar 30 Augie 6
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar 27 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar 21 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar 18 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC