Arconic's CEO Kleinfeld Bows Out of Fight With Elliott's Singer
Arconic on Monday said it's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld resigned the post amidst a brutal struggle with activist investing group Elliott Management and its relentless chief Paul Singer. Arconic, a spinoff of aluminum giant Alcoa that specializes in aerospace components, named director David Hess as interim CEO.
