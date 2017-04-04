Anglo American: De Beers diamond sale...

Anglo American: De Beers diamond sales up 4.9%

Anglo American PLC 's majority-owned De Beers Group Tuesday reported a 4.9% rise in diamond sales during the third cycle of the year, compared with the second cycle, reflecting a positive response from the Hong Kong International Jewelry show in March. De Beers, the world's largest rough diamond producer by value, reported provisional diamond sales of $580 million for the third sales cycle ended April 3, compared with $553 million generated in the previous sales cycle.

