Anglo American: De Beers diamond sales up 4.9%
Anglo American PLC 's majority-owned De Beers Group Tuesday reported a 4.9% rise in diamond sales during the third cycle of the year, compared with the second cycle, reflecting a positive response from the Hong Kong International Jewelry show in March. De Beers, the world's largest rough diamond producer by value, reported provisional diamond sales of $580 million for the third sales cycle ended April 3, compared with $553 million generated in the previous sales cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC