Alcoa's legacy: In Suriname, the aluminum maker can do right
Alcoa has the opportunity to set a global example of corporate leadership in Suriname, a tiny country it is leaving after a century of industrial activity there that helped the nation in some ways and hurt in others. The company should do everything it can to leave the country on good terms, with as many assets as possible.
