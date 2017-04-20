Alcoa moving headquarters from New York back to Pittsburgh
Alcoa Corp. is moving its global headquarters - but very few jobs - back to Pittsburgh, where the 129-year-old company had been based until moving to New York City in 2006. Alcoa has maintained offices in Pittsburgh and 10 of the 15 employees at its New York headquarters will move to western Pennsylvania effective Sept.
