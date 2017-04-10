Alabama company bids to build border ...

Alabama company bids to build border wall with Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

An Alabama-based perimeter security manufacturer has placed a bid to build President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico. Al.com reports AMICO Security placed the bid in an effort to expand its operations based on the demand from the Department of Homeland Security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Mar 30 Augie 6
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar 27 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar 21 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar 18 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC