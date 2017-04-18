A Close Look at Barrick Gold Corp's Dividend Potential
Falling commodity prices and a heavy debt load made that hard decision the right one at the time. But gold and copper prices are heading back up, and so is the dividend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC