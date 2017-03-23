UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
* GVC HOLDINGS: Online gambling firm GVC Holdings said it would pay a second special dividend for 2016 on the back of strong underlying trading and favourable refinancing. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it earned less per client, especially in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
