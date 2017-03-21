UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.
