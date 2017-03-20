UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,426 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1 percent higher at 7,424.96 points on Friday, closing at a record level but with a stronger sterling capping gains.

