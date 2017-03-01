U.S. says steel rebar imports being dumped in U.S. market

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Japan, Taiwan and Turkey were being dumped in the U.S. market at below fair value. As part of its decision, it assigned preliminary dumping margins of 209.46 percent for Japanese exporters, including Jonan Steel Corp and Kyoei Steel Ltd. It assigned margins ranging up to 29.47 percent for Taiwanese exporters and up to 7.07 percent for Turkish producers.

