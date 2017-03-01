U.S. extends scrutiny of Sibanye Gold takeover of Stillwater Mining
Sibanye Gold says the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. will extend its scrutiny of the company's planned takeover of Stillwater Mining . SBGL says the committee extended the deadline for its review from Feb. 28 to no later than April 14, and says the deal remains on schedule for closure during Q2.
