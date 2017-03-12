Top Iron Ore Miners' Cash Juggernaut Set to Survive Price Crash

The world's biggest iron ore miners will be able to withstand the expected plunge in prices because their race to cut production costs has dramatically lowered the industry's margin pressure point, allowing them to keep fueling a cash juggernaut that's More than 90 percent of producers in the global seaborne market can generate profits at a benchmark price of $60 a metric ton, Adrian Doyle, a Sydney-based senior consultant at researcher CRU Group, said by phone. That compares with about 65 percent of suppliers able to avoid losses at the same price point three years ago, he said.

