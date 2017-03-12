Top Iron Ore Miners' Cash Juggernaut ...

Top Iron Ore Miners' Cash Juggernaut Set to Survive Price Crash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The world's biggest iron ore miners will be able to withstand the expected plunge in prices because their race to cut production costs has dramatically lowered the industry's margin pressure point, allowing them to keep fueling a cash juggernaut that's More than 90 percent of producers in the global seaborne market can generate profits at a benchmark price of $60 a metric ton, Adrian Doyle, a Sydney-based senior consultant at researcher CRU Group, said by phone. That compares with about 65 percent of suppliers able to avoid losses at the same price point three years ago, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar 7 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb 28 Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Feb 28 RCJK 15
Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11) Feb 18 krystof 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb '17 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC