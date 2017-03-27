Top Gold Stock Update: Kirkland Lake Is Killing It
Kirkland Lake Gold has yet to disappoint me as both a long-time shareholder and as an analyst who has recommended the stock as the top overall gold stock for 2017 . The company recently reported its Q4 and full-year 2016 financial results, and strong results show that two of the company's big acquisitions have really been paying off.
