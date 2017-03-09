They Shall Not Pass, Striking Workers Warn Escondida Management an hour ago
Any attempt by BHP Billiton Ltd. to resume production at the giant Escondida copper mine in northern Chile won't come easy as striking workers dig in around the site. Three miles outside the mine, a group of about 10 workers, faces covered with masks, note down the cars and trucks passing along the highway, phoning in any suspicious movements to their colleagues at a checkpoint further up the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC