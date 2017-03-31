These 2 Moves Confirm a Major Shift in the Gold and Silver Mining Industry
Though it's been a wild ride for precious-metal mining stocks over the past couple of years, the tide has most definitely shifted toward bullishness since the beginning of 2016. Even after a sizable pullback in gold and silver stocks since they hit their highs last summer, these two industries have been among the market's top performers over the past five quarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC