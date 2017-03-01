The Latest: Pennsylvania Trump supporters show pride in him

The Latest on rallies held across the country in support of President Donald Trump : Hundreds gathered in rallies on both ends of Pennsylvania to show support for President Donald Trump, joining others in similar rallies around the country. Supporters waved signs and flags and listened to speeches during Saturday's "Spirit of America" rally in Bensalem's Neshaminy State Park in eastern Pennsylvania's Bucks County.

