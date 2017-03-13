Tanzania export ban threatens merger of Barrick subsidiary, Endeavour Mining
A Tanzanian export ban has cast a shadow of doubt over a potential $4-billion merger between a Barrick Gold Corp. subsidiary and Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining Corp. Toronto-based Barrick has been hunting for a buyer for its African subsidiary, Acacia Mining. The possible Endeavour deal could reduce its majority stake in Acacia to a minority holding, but the deal might now be delayed or scuttled by Tanzania's unexpected move to freeze the export of gold and copper ore.
