Tanzania export ban threatens merger of Barrick subsidiary, Endeavour Mining

10 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

A Tanzanian export ban has cast a shadow of doubt over a potential $4-billion merger between a Barrick Gold Corp. subsidiary and Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining Corp. Toronto-based Barrick has been hunting for a buyer for its African subsidiary, Acacia Mining. The possible Endeavour deal could reduce its majority stake in Acacia to a minority holding, but the deal might now be delayed or scuttled by Tanzania's unexpected move to freeze the export of gold and copper ore.

