Students of Charles M. Hall High School work on project
The Hall community was once a vibrant self-contained community of segregated ALCOA Inc. employees. This picture of an African-American brass band on the steps of the Community Building first appeared in the June 1919 company newsletter Aluminum Bulletin.
Mining Discussions
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
