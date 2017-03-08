Steel Delivers Big Payoff Long Before Trump Spends $1 Trillion

Long before President Donald Trump has made good on his pledge to spend $1 trillion on U.S. infrastructure projects -- including using only American metal in new pipelines -- investors already are seeing a big payoffs from domestic steel producers. The VanEck Vectors Steel ETF delivered an 82 percent return in the past year as shares surged in the industry it tracks, posting the third-best performance among non-leveraged exchange-traded funds in the U.S. A Bloomberg gauge of iron ore and steel producers --- which just a year ago was at its lowest since at least 2003 -- climbed more than 40 percent.

