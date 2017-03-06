Short Target: Western Asset Mortgage ...

Short Target: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Going Into Earnings

4 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

The market has been so optimistic, and coverage on WMC so sparse, the company trades at a premium to projected BV for Q4 2016. There are two catalysts available within the month and a similar enough peer that could be used to turn this into a pair trade if desired.

Chicago, IL

