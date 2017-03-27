RPT-India seeks ways to revive state ...

RPT-India seeks ways to revive state steel giant after damning report

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW DELHI, March 30 India has set up an expert panel to help revive its loss-making state steel maker after a government review found the company to be far less efficient than its rivals despite spending more than $10 billion in the past eight years. A review document, containing previously undisclosed data and seen by Reuters, criticises Steel Authority of India for everything from the use of low-quality raw materials to outdated technology, suggesting that its problems were not simply the result of cheap Chinese steel imports.

