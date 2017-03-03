Rio defers ex-CEO pay over payment scandal
Mining giant Rio Tinto will hold back all outstanding performance-related pay of previous chief executive Sam Walsh for at least two years, until investigations into a payments scandal in West Africa are more advanced. Mr Walsh, who retired as Rio's chief executive at the end of June 2016, received base salary and other benefits totalling $1.66 million for the year.
