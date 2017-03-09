Rio chairman du Plessis confirms exit
Rio Tinto chairman Jan du Plessis will retire from his post, ending a term of more than eight years at the head of the Anglo-Australian miner, to become chairman of UK telco giant BT Group. Mr du Plessis confirmed in a statement on Thursday that he will retire as Rio Tinto chairman no later than the company's 2018 annual general meeting.
