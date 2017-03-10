Reuters: Workers return to Escondida ...

Reuters: Workers return to Escondida but outcome seen as disaster for BHP

10 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

The end of the strike at the Escondida copper mine in Chile has left owner BHP Billiton nursing a ~$1B loss and probably in a weaker position for negotiations next year, company and industry insiders tell Reuters. Workers will begin the job of getting the mine up and running again starting tomorrow in a tense atmosphere and with little resolved for either the company or the union.

