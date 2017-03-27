Randgold Resources confirms full year dividend increase
Randgold Resources confirmed its intention to increase its final dividend for the last full year and said while the size of its remaining gold resources had shrunk there had been an increase in the reserve grade. The FTSE 100-listed gold miner proposed a 52% year on year increase in the dividend to $1 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016 for approval at its annual general meeting on 2 May 2017.
