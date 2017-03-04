Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION is a leading manufacturer of engineered materials and components for the U.S. building products market. The Company operates two segments: Engineered Building Products designs proprietary window and door systems and produces fabricated metal, wood and vinyl window and door components, spacer/sealant systems and other products for major window and door manufacturers that primarily serve the residential construction and remodeling markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.