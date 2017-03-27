Pipe rupture prompts restrictions at ...

Pipe rupture prompts restrictions at Barrick mine in Argentina

14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Barrick Gold Corp. says officials in Argentina's San Juan province are temporarily restricting the use of cyanide at one of its gold mines until remedial work following a pipe rupture is completed. Barrick says a monitoring system at its Veladero mine detected the rupture in a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution on a leach pad Tuesday evening.

