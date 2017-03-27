Pipe rupture prompts restrictions at Barrick mine in Argentina
Barrick Gold Corp. says officials in Argentina's San Juan province are temporarily restricting the use of cyanide at one of its gold mines until remedial work following a pipe rupture is completed. Barrick says a monitoring system at its Veladero mine detected the rupture in a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution on a leach pad Tuesday evening.
