Pemex, BHP Billiton deep water tie-up eyes first well by end of 2017

The first-ever joint venture in Mexico's deep waters could begin drilling its first oil well by the end of this year, a top official with national oil company Pemex said on Friday. In December, Pemex teamed up with Australian mining and oil giant BHP Billiton Ltd to develop its Trion block in the Gulf of Mexico, a partnership that was sealed on Friday in a signing ceremony presided over by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.