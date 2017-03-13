Peabody Energy: How To Rig The Ballot Box In The Heist Of The Century
Retail noteholders were confused by the plan and may have voted to accept the plan since they believed they'd lose their rights offering shares from the plan otherwise. I was absolutely stunned when I read that the retail noteholder class of Peabody Energy , which are in Class 5A to 5C, voted to accept the debtors' reorganization plan.
