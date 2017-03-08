Peabody Energy - Are The Senior Management Team And Lawyers The Only Winners?
If the Peabody Energy reorganization plan is confirmed on March 16, the management incentive plan could be worth $310 million based on a lowball $3.1 billion market capitalization. Lawyers are also big winners with the hundreds of millions of dollars made in legal fees on the Peabody Energy bankruptcy, reorganization, and litigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC