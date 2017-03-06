Peabody Energy agrees to collateral f...

Peabody Energy agrees to collateral for mine cleanup costs

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding. The world's largest private-sector coal miner, which expects to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, said in a statement it had arranged $1.26 billion in commercial surety bonds and $14.5 million through a state bond pool.

