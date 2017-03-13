Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Releases Its -a -6 Results

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Releases I...

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Releases Its 2016 Q4 Results

Read more: GuruFocus.com

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. , a precious metal royalty company headquartered in Montral, closed the last quarter of 2016 with a profit attributable to the shareholders of Osisko of $8.7 million, an 89.1% increase year-over-year, or 8 cents per share, 60% higher from the EPS of the same quarter of the prior year. Earnings adjusted for one-time charges also increased by 7%, from $6.1 million in the last quarter of 2015, to $6.9 million in the last quarter of 2016, or by 16.67% from 6 cents per share in the last quarter of 2015 to 7 cents per share in the last quarter of 2016.

