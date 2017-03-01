Olin Corporation (OLN) VP Sells $61,9...

Olin Corporation (OLN) VP Sells $61,900.00 in Stock

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Olin Corporation VP Stephen C. Curley sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $61,900.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) 22 hr coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Tue Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Tue RCJK 15
Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11) Feb 18 krystof 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb 9 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC