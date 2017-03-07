Obamacare replace bill sparks ASX tur...

Obamacare replace bill sparks ASX turnaround

The sharemarket reversed early losses to close higher on Tuesday after morning news of a Republican Party draft bill to repeal and replace Obamacare sparked a 50-point rally in the benchmark index. The rebound was led by the big four banks and a 1.1 per cent gain in bio-pharmaceutical company CSL, pushing the S&P/ASX 200 index up 15 points, or 0.3 per cent, to close at 5761.

