Northern Miner 50: PDAC edition

Northern Miner 50: PDAC edition

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: North Shore News

Happy #PDAC2017 week! Matt and Lesley are back with a great edition of the Geology Corner wherein we discuss some outlandish mining deals from cycles past, including: finding gold in the Ottawa River, sifting through sewage, and interstellar adventures! Discussion also includes advice for navigating the PDAC conference, and recent moves in copper and gold that appear to be underpinned by socio-economic announcements out of the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, Matt sits down with Otis Gold president Craig Lindsay to chat about the Kilgore gold deposit in Idaho, where the company is looking at releasing a maiden preliminary economic assessment on a proposed heap-leach operation in the next twelve months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) 7 hr umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb 28 Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Feb 28 RCJK 15
Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11) Feb 18 krystof 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb 9 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC