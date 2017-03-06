Northern Miner 50: PDAC edition

Happy #PDAC2017 week! Matt and Lesley are back with a great edition of the Geology Corner wherein we discuss some outlandish mining deals from cycles past, including: finding gold in the Ottawa River, sifting through sewage, and interstellar adventures! Discussion also includes advice for navigating the PDAC conference, and recent moves in copper and gold that appear to be underpinned by socio-economic announcements out of the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, Matt sits down with Otis Gold president Craig Lindsay to chat about the Kilgore gold deposit in Idaho, where the company is looking at releasing a maiden preliminary economic assessment on a proposed heap-leach operation in the next twelve months.

