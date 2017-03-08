Newmont Mining Enters Strategic Allia...

Newmont Mining Enters Strategic Alliance With Goldstrike Resources

Read more: GuruFocus.com

Newmont Mining Corp. announced in a news release it has entered an agreement with Goldstrike Resources Ltd. to explore the Yukon territory of Canada. According to Goldstrike , Newmont Mining will privately buy 12,705,715 shares of Goldstrike for a total consideration of approximately 6,025,050 Canadian dollars , without the mediation of a broker.

Chicago, IL

