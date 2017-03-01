Murdock resigns at chamber, looks ahead to Peabody
Charlene Murdock, executive director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, has resigned to take over as director of corporate communications for Peabody Energy in St. Louis. Murdock has served the past 18 months with the chamber after a previous stint with Peabody the four years before that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Tue
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC