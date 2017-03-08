Miners strike at Lucky Friday Mine in North Idaho - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST
United Steelworkers Union Local 5114, representing about 250 employees at the Silver Valley mine, went on strike after prolonged negotiations with Hecla Mining Company failed to result in a new contract. The previous six-year contract between the Coeur d'Alene-based company and the union expired at the end of April 2016.
